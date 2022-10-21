Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators' Jayce Hawryluk during the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 24.Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wayne Simmonds didn’t feel sorry for himself when he was cut by the Maple Leafs at the end of training camp.

“I have two beautiful girls and a beautiful wife at home,” Simmonds said after practising with his teammates on Friday. He is expected to play for Toronto in Winnipeg on Saturday night. “What happens at the rink stays at the rink for me.

“I have no time to be sad or upset. I have a three-year-old and another not yet quite one. The minute I get home one is crawling up the wall like Spiderman and the other is trying to crawl up me like a tree.”

Around his neck, Simmonds wears charms that spell out the names of Kapri and Kori.

“I always have my girls with me,” he said.

At 34, Simmonds is the oldest forward and second-oldest player on the team. Defenceman Mark Giordano, formerly of the Flames and Kraken, is the ancient mariner at 39.

Simmonds was one of the last players waived and eventually reported to the AHL Marlies. Before that, he skated and did technical drills on his own.

It is a humbling experience for a guy who is starting his 15th season and about to play regular-season Game No. 1,020 in the NHL.

“I’d say this year has been more different than difficult,” Simmonds said. “Everything comes with its challenges. For me it was being put on waivers and sent down.

“It’s a long year. I have to be prepared for whatever happens. I think I have done a good job of doing that and now I have an opportunity to play. I am really excited.”

The Maple Leafs enter Saturday’s game at Canada Life Centre with three wins in five games. It is certainly not a bad start but losses to Montreal and especially Arizona have shone over their better work. The Jets have split their first four, which is about as much as could be asked of a team that played its last three on the road and in each in a different time zone.

Toronto lost 6-3 in its one visit to Winnipeg last season, a skirmish in which the teams combined for 76 shots, 40 hits and 52 penalty minutes.

“A gong show,” is what Auston Matthews called it.

At one point, Toronto’s star centre wrestled with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Rasmus Sandin was sidelined by a knee-on-knee blow from Neal Pionk and Jason Spezza then kneed Pionk in retaliation. Afterward Spezza and Pionk were each suspended for their actions.

Simmonds was likely added to Saturday’s lineup just in case such nastiness occurs again. He has accrued 1,264 minutes in the penalty box in the regular season during his career.

“We’ll see what happens when the puck drops,” Simmonds said. “Our main objective is to get two points. We are two competitive teams and always play each other hard.”

Matthews was held out of practice on Friday after getting bumped around in a 3-2 overtime victory over Dallas the night before. William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with three goals and two assists, John Tavares has one goal and five points and Morgan Rielly has five assists.

Pionk and Mark Scheifele have three goals each to lead the Jets.

Simmonds has 524 points in 1,019 games with a half-dozen teams. He has scored 30 or more goals twice but is best known for his temperament on the ice. He is friendly and polite while off it but becomes a hornet once he dons skates.

He has been a favourite with fans wherever he has played and that was no different in his first two years in Toronto. He grew up here and is eager for the opportunity.

“I am obviously excited,” he said. “It has been a while since I played.”

He proposed to his wife, Crystal during a ski trip to Colorado and they have been married going on four years.

He gushes about that, which is charming for a guy who earns his living by causing and quelling trouble.

“One of the greatest things for me was to get married and have a loving family,” Simmonds said. “I have no time to be sad or upset.”