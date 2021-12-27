Finland's Ville Koivunen scores on Austria goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz in Edmonton on Dec. 27.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechia.

RUSSIA 4 SWITZERLAND 2

At Red Deer, Alta., Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist as Russia downed Switzerland.

Pavel Tyutnev scored the winning goal late in the first period as Russia (1-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia.

Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1).

Yegor Guskov made 16 saves for Russia, while Kevin Pasche stopped 28 shots for Switzerland.

Later in Red Deer, Sweden faced Slovakia.