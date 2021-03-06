Walter Gretzky’s funeral to be held Saturday in Brantford, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery Upon news of his passing on March 5, 2021, mourners began to leave hockey sticks, cards, and flowers at Walter Gretzky's reserved parking spot at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ont. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s father Walter will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.

TSN has tweeted it will have live coverage of the 2 p.m. ET funeral.

The service takes place two days after Walter Gretzky died at the age of 82.

Story continues below advertisement

Brantford’s Lord Mayor, Walter Gretzky, stayed true to his roots

Opinion: Canada’s hockey dad Walter Gretzky was always there for his son Wayne, but never in his way

Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

A small memorial sprung up for Walter Gretzky outside the arena that bears his son’s name in Brantford on Friday.

Hockey sticks, flowers and a Canadian flag adorn the sign marking off Walter Gretzky’s parking spot outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

Tributes poured in for the elder Gretzky after his death was announced by his son late Thursday night.