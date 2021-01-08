Wayne Simmonds excited to add grit to Leafs

Open this photo in gallery Wayne Simmonds signed a one-year contract worth US$1.5-million in October with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Elsa/Getty Images

A smile spreads across Sheldon Keefe’s face as he thinks back to his days at the helm of the Pembroke Lumber Kings. His Junior A hockey team waged many battles against the Brockville Braves generally, and against one insufferably irritating forward in particular.

That would be Wayne Simmonds.

“There was never a dull moment,” Keefe says.

Keefe is at the start of his first full year as head coach of the Maple Leafs, and is delighted that in the offseason Simmonds was added to the fold.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Toronto, has carved out a formidable career as a menace and a scorer – roles that are both valuable and do not often intersect. He preceded Matthew Tkachuk as the NHL’s most productive pest, scoring more than 30 goals twice, 29 once, and 28 twice while at the same time exacting a physical toll on opponents. In 12 seasons, he has accrued 100 or more penalty minutes five times, and 99, 82, 75 and 73 in others.

“I’ve watched Wayne and have been a fan for a long, long time,” Keefe says.

With the season starting on Wednesday, Simmonds joins Joe Thornton, Jimmy Vesey, Zach Bogosian, T.J. Brodie and Mikko Lehtonen among the new faces brought in to boost the team’s chances of winning its first Stanley Cup since 1967. He is expected to see considerable action on the second power-play unit, as well as sharing the fourth line with fellow veteran Jason Spezza and Russian newcomer Alexander Barabanov from the KHL.

“The talent level on the Leafs is unbelievable,” says Simmonds, who signed a one-year contract worth US$1.5-million in October. He rejected offers of more money from other teams. “I think it is second to none in the league, and I think what I bring complements that very well.

“I signed in Toronto knowing there is a great team and a good possibility to win. That is all you want as a hockey player. Just to be a piece of the puzzle, and hopefully bring a championship to Toronto, is what it is all about.”

Over the course of his career, Simmonds spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, parts of eight with the Philadelphia Flyers and has had shorter stints with the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

His last two seasons have been challenging, and his numbers have tailed off because of injuries. During the off-season two years ago, he underwent surgery on his hip, for a hernia and on his abductor muscles.

“The last couple of years for me were kind of crappy, just for the fact that I wasn’t able to train in the summer,” Simmonds says. “A majority of everything I did was just maintenance and rehab. COVID hasn’t been good for anybody, but for me having 10 months off before we went into training camp here was a blessing in disguise.

“With a full summer program, I feel awesome. It is probably the best I have felt in the last three or four years. I can’t wait to get out there against another opponent beside our own guys.”

The Maple Leafs play their annual Blue-White game on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena before opening the season at home on Jan. 13 against the Montreal Canadiens. The intra-squad game is usually a glorified scrimmage, but will take on more importance this time because there are no exhibition games.

Players will participate in morning skates as they do during the regular season, NHL referees and linesman will be on hand to call penalties, shootouts will take place after two periods, and a three-on-three session will also be played. Goaltenders Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and Aaron Dell will rotate among the teams and each will play 40 minutes.

“It’s important that both sides push the pace and try to make it seem as much like a regular-season game as possible,” says Auston Matthews, Toronto’s star centre.

Simmonds is unlikely to mix it up with any of his new teammates, but is looked upon greatly to bring grit to a team where it has been lacking since Nazem Kadri was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in the summer of 2019.

“The role I was brought in for in Toronto was to bring some toughness,” he says. “I think protecting my teammates is the main staple of my game. I play hard, play the game the right way and I have no problem sticking up for my teammates or being the guy who has to go out there and jump-start the game if need be.

“I have played in this league a long time, and a majority of the people know what my game is. I am a team-first type of guy who is non-nonsense.”

Simmonds sits a seat apart from Thornton in the Maple Leafs dressing room, and between them they have played 35 years in the NHL.

“I hope I bring physicality and other traits – a net-front presence, a bit of leadership – and integrate myself into this group and help the boys out,” he says. “I realize I have had a couple of down years but I am an extremely confident person. My faith in myself never waivers. I know what I bring to the table and I am in peak physical shape right now.

“It’s a huge opportunity. I think this is one of the greatest organizations in all of sports, not just in the NHL. I feel I am fully back to health and ready to go. I’m not just looking to be another passenger. I want to be an impact player and play the role I am given and push the boys along.”

He grew up in the east-end Toronto area of Scarborough, and chose to play with the Leafs rather than elsewhere. He is married and has a 19-month-old child.

“I loved the upbringing I had here, and it’s nice to think I could raise my daughter in Toronto as well,” he says. “I am a proud Torontonian and am happy to be a Maple Leaf. This is the place that cultivated me and helped me become the person I am.”