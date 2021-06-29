Wayne Simmonds signs two-year contract extension with Maple Leafs

Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds has signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000.

Simmonds, 32, played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season, with seven goals and two assists.

He had an assist in seven playoff games.

The Toronto native has 258 goals and 250 assists in 947 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Toronto.

Simmonds has eight goals and 14 assists in 51 playoff games.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NHL draft, 61st overall, by L.A.

Internationally, Simmonds has represented Canada at the world championship on two occasions (2013, 2017) and the world junior championship in 2008.