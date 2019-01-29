 Skip to main content

Sports WHL’s Kootenay Ice moving to Winnipeg ahead of 2019-20 season

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

WHL’s Kootenay Ice moving to Winnipeg ahead of 2019-20 season

Cranbrook, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Western Hockey League’s Kootenay Ice will relocate to Winnipeg before the start of the 2019-20 season.

The league officially announced the move at a media conference in Cranbrook on Tuesday.

The Ice have been playing in Cranbrook since moving to the British Columbia Interior from Edmonton in 1998. The team won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

“The WHL appreciates the support we have received from the City of Cranbrook, the corporate community, and, in particular, hockey fans in the East Kootenay region,” commissioner Ron Robison said. “However, after many years of monitoring the operations of the Kootenay Ice, it is evident this franchise is not viable in the market moving forward.

“It is a difficult decision, but given low attendance trends and the support required to operate a WHL Club, it is necessary to move the franchise to a market where it can be sustainable on a long-term basis.”

Major junior hockey will return to Winnipeg for the first time since the Warriors relocated to Moose Jaw, Alta., in 1984.

The Ice franchise will join a saturated hockey market in Winnipeg, which includes the NHL’s Jets and the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter