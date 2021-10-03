 Skip to main content
WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders pull “insensitive and offensive” third jersey a day after its unveiling

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.
The Canadian Press
The Prince Albert Raiders pulled their alternate jerseys just a day after they were unveiled, due to a logo - appeared to be based on a previous team logo - the Western Hockey League called “insensitive and offensive.”

The Prince Albert Raiders pulled their alternate jerseys just a day after they were unveiled, due to a logo the Western Hockey League called “insensitive and offensive.”

The image on the jerseys appeared to be based on a previous team logo introduced in 1982, which depicts an Arabian raider character holding a sword and a hockey stick.

The Raiders drew immediate backlash when they posted the alternate jersey, with the caption “throwing it back for our thirds,” on Twitter on Friday.

The WHL said in a statement Saturday night that the jersey had been discontinued effective immediately.

“On Friday night the Prince Albert Raiders unveiled an alternate third jersey, which was inspired by a highly successful era in Club history,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said.

“We recognize the dated design is insensitive and offensive. After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately … we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused.”

The team drew criticism when they reintroduced a similar logo in 2014, which they pulled within a month of its unveiling.

