Wickenheiser, Modano among 2019 inductees into IIHF Hall of Fame

Hayley Wickenheiser has been named to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame.
The all-time leading scorer on Canada’s women’s hockey team will enter the hall with players Mike Modano of the United States, Jorgen Jonsson of Sweden and Zigmund Palffy and Miroslav Satan of Slovakia, the IIHF announced Wednesday.
The late Boris Alexandrov, a former Soviet national team player and coach of Kazakhstan, will be inducted as builder.
The induction ceremony will be held May 26 during the men’s world hockey championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Wickenheiser, 40, won four Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey and seven world championships during her 23 years with the national team. She retired Jan. 13, 2017.
The forward from Shaunavon, Sask., tops all players with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games for Canada.
