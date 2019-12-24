Wild netminder Dubnyk shuts out the Flames

Devan Dubnyk recorded his first shutout of the season and Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin each scored for Minnesota in the Wild’s 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Dubnyk made 22 saves in his third game and second start since missing extended time for a family issue. He earned wins in both of his starts since his return.
Eriksson Ek returned to action after missing four games with an injury and put Minnesota on the board early in the second period. Eriksson Ek took a centering pass from linemate Kevin Fiala and scored past Flames goalie Cam Talbot at 15:09 of the second.
Eriksson Ek last played against Philadelphia on Dec. 14, when he suffered an upper body injury. He was activated from the injured reserve on Sunday. Monday’s goal was his first since Dec. 5.
Eric Staal added an empty-net goal with 2:43 remaining to seal Minnesota’s 3-0 win.