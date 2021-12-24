Morgan Rielly #44 and William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Rogers Place on Dec. 14, 2021, in Edmonton.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.

Nylander joins a growing list of Leafs in the league’s protocol that includes captain John Tavares, defenceman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants, and four other members of the organization are also in the protocol.

The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break 48 hours early after Tuesday night’s lone remaining game.

Four contests originally scheduled for Wednesday and 15 for Thursday are among the 45 postponed since Dec. 13 due to pandemic-related concerns.

The league is scheduled to resume play with 14 games Monday, including Toronto at Columbus, although more postponements are possible with a number of clubs dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases.