The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Danny Zhilkin on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal has an average annual value of US$913,333, the NHL team said Friday in a release.

The 19-year-old Moscow native was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) of the 2022 draft.

Entering play Friday, Zhilkin has 25 points (11-14) in 23 games for the OHL’s Guelph Storm this season.

Zhilkin, who represents Canada internationally, won a gold medal at the 2021 world U18 championship. He had two assists in seven games at the tournament.