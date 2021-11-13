Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) checks Winnipeg Jets' Dominic Toninato (21) during second-period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Mark Scheifele snapped a personal scoring drought when he scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 victory over the L.A. Kings on Saturday night.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers set Scheifele up for his first goal of the season.

The OT loss snapped L.A.’s seven-game winning streak as they fell to 8-5-2. It also stopped a three-game winning streak on the road.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made made 27 saves on 29 shots as the Jets improved to 8-3-3 on the season.

Kings netminder Cal Petersen stopped 20-of-23 shots in the loss.

Winnipeg defenceman Dylan DeMelo tied the score 2-2, with the Jets shorthanded 13:36 into the third period. Centre Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen. It was DeMelo’s first goal as a Jets player, and first goal since March 21, 2019 when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

Before that, the Kings seemed to throw Winnipeg off at every turn and when they didn’t, the Jets were mishandling passes and missing nets.

L.A. outshot the Jets 10-2 in the middle 20 minutes.

Former Jets forward Brendan Lemieux gave L.A. a 2-1 lead at 14:22 of the second period when he pounced on the rebound of a shot by centre Blake Lizotte. Defenceman Olli Maatta also assisted.

The Jets were outshot 14-10 in the opening period on their home rink.

Kings forward Carl Grundstrom tied the score at 1-1 early in the first period when his seeing-eye shot from a bad angle beat Hellebuyck over the shoulder. Centre Trevor Moore assisted.

The Jets opened the score early in the game. Kyle Connor, the team’s leading scorer, netted his 11th of the season when he pounced on his own rebound after a point shot by Logan Stanley just 1:59 into the game. Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.

Winnipeg host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the last of a seven-game homestand.

The Kings return home to host the Washington Capitals in the first of a seven-game homestand.