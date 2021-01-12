 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says team is no longer just in ‘development mode’

Gemma Karstens-Smith
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice talks to his team during the first day of their NHL training camp in Winnipeg on Jan. 4, 2021.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t kids this year, says coach Paul Maurice.

For years, Maurice has walked into rinks feeling as though his group was stacked with young talent. But heading into his eighth season behind the Jets bench, times have changed.

“I don’t feel we’re a young team anymore. I don’t feel we’re in development mode anymore. We’re in performance mode,” the coach said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know that you would say we’re a veteran team, but we’re just not young anymore. We’re coming into now where we expect to be really strong in all positions all over the ice.”

Winnipeg (37-28-6) was having a solid season before the NHL suspended play due to COVID-19 in March. Injuries plagued the squad in post-season play and the Calgary Flames ousted the Jets from the qualifying round in a four-game series.

After a difficult 2018-19 campaign, Patrik Laine put up 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) before injuring his hand during the post-season run. Kyle Connor (38 goals, 35 assists) and Mark Scheifele (29 goals, 44 assists) led the Jets in scoring with 73 points apiece in the regular season.

It was Connor Hellebuyck’s goaltending, however, that stole the spotlight. The 27-year-old netminder posted a 31-21-5 record in regular-season play with a league-high six shutouts, a .922 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average.

The performance earned him the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top goalie.

Now Hellebuyck is keen to add another prize to his collection — the Stanley Cup.

“It’s time. I’m in my prime, this team’s in its prime. It’s time to win a Stanley Cup,” he said. “It doesn’t have to happen today, but every day has to be building towards that. Tomorrow’s gotta be better, a better version of yourself and a better day.”

Story continues below advertisement

LAINE’S FUTURE

While the 22-year-old Finnish winger had a bit of a bounce-back performance last season, Laine’s done little to dampen speculation that he wants out of Winnipeg. Maurice praised his performance at training camp, however, saying Laine was committed to being a great player. Laine also deflected questions about whether he’s looking to leave the Jets, telling reporters that his motivation and focus this year will be playing hard and improving every day.

LET THE KIDS PLAY

Maurice may no longer consider his group a “young team” but the Jets still have some exciting prospects in the pipeline. Finnish defenceman Ville Heinola and Canadian forward Cole Perfetti are both expected to join the team after quarantining following their time at the recent world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. But where they’ll spend the season remains to be seen. Maurice says he doesn’t want to see young talent sitting and watching games with the taxi squad if there’s another option that could see prospects honing their skills on the ice.

LITTLE NEWS

Bryan Little remains out of the lineup after taking a slapshot to the head and suffering a perforated eardrum early last season. Maurice recently said he cannot provide an update on the veteran centre’s condition.

NEW LOOK

The Jets lost defenceman Dmitri Kulikov to the New Jersey Devils in free agency and sent fellow D-man Carl Dahlstrom to Vegas to acquire Paul Stastny from the Golden Knights. Winnipeg also signed forward Nate Thompson (who split last season between Montreal and Philadelphia) and Derek Forbort (formerly of Calgary and L.A.).

SCHEDULE WATCH

The Jets will get to know the Calgary Flames well early in the season. Winnipeg will play five of its first dozen games against Calgary.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies