Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott (23) and Winnipeg Jets left winger Kyle Connor (81) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Toronto on Jan. 8, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor is one of three finalists for the National Hockey League’s Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the player best combining sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin and Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon are the other two finalists.

In leading the Jets in scoring with 93 points, Connor established career-highs for goals (47) and assists (46). He did so while receiving just four penalty minutes in 79 games — the fewest among the NHL’s top 100 scorers.

Slavin, the reigning Lady Byng winner, average more than 23 minutes per games for a Carolina defence that allowed a league-low 202 goals. He was assessed only five minor penalties.

Spurgeon, last season’s Lady Byng runner-up, led Wild defencemen in goals (10), assists (30) and points (40). He was tagged for only five minor penalties — the seventh time in his 12 NHL seasons he has been assessed 10 or fewer penalty minutes.

The league will announce the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award for the coach of the year on Thursday.

The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed sometime during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.