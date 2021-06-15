 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Winnipeg Jets’ home arena to be renamed Canada Life Centre

Salmaan Farooqui
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Winnipeg Jets' home arena will be renamed the Canada Life Centre as of July 1 in a 10-year sponsorship deal with the building’s owner.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A deal between Canada Life Assurance Co. and the owner of the Winnipeg Jets will see the hockey team’s home arena renamed to the Canada Life Centre.

The venue, currently called the Bell MTS Centre, will be renamed as of July 1 in a 10-year sponsorship deal with the building’s owner, True North Sports and Entertainment.

The venue also hosts American Hockey League Manitoba Moose games as well as other big-name concerts and events.

The renaming deal comes as Canada Life continues to try and raise its profile across the country.

Canada Life amalgamated with Great-West Lifeco Inc. and London Life in January 2020 to become a single insurance and wealth management company.

Canada Life president and chief operating officer Jeff Macoun says the company will benefit by having their name on the national stage during Winnipeg Jets home games.

“We’re thrilled to have this relationship with True North, it really is part of our business growth strategy to strengthen our brand in the Canadian marketplace,” said Macoun.

“It was important for us that this was not only local in the province of Manitoba where our head office is but it also allows us to have a large and wide national presence from coast to coast to coast, because the Winnipeg Jets are prominently featured in national games.”

True North’s executive chairman Mark Chipman said he is pleased the arena is being renamed with a company that shares a commitment to both the local community and the country.

“We are proud to call the home of our Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, Canada Life Centre, and look forward to associating the Canada Life brand with exciting moments in hockey and entertainment,” said Chipman in a statement.

“There’s a very deep sense of community in their DNA and everything they do.”

Canada Life said the agreement includes branding, media, hospitality and community assets for Canada Life.

The company has more than 12 million customers across Canada, with more than 3,000 employees in its Winnipeg head office.

True North also announced Tuesday a new multiyear partnership with Bell MTS, renewing it as an official partner of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose and official telecommunications provider of their home venue.

The agreement also includes new behind the scenes content produced by True North and exclusive to Bell.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

