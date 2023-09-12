Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Las Vegas, on April 20.Chris Unger/Getty Images

Centre Adam Lowry was named the Winnipeg Jets new captain on Tuesday.

Lowry is the third Jets captain since the team moved from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011. He follows Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler, who served as captain for five and six years respectively.

“When I found out, I was pretty excited, almost a little speechless,” said Lowry in a statement. “It’s something growing up you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable.

“Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward to.”

Lowry scored 13 times and added 23 assists for the Jets last season. He has 93 goals and 111 assists over nine NHL seasons, all with Winnipeg.

Lowry, from St. Louis, Mo., was selected 67th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

The 30-year-old was an alternate captain for the first time in the 2022-23 season along with Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele. Morrissey and Scheifele will both wear the “A” again this year. The Jets didn’t have a captain last season as head coach Rick Bowness and his staff wanted more voices in the dressing room.

“Mark, Adam and Josh did a great job in the room which is what we wanted,” said Bowness. “We all know Adam is the first guy on the ice to stick up for his teammates.

“He’s a true professional, he has total respect from every player on the team, every player around the league and certainly from the coaching staff as well. We just feel at this point it’s the right time to name Adam as our captain.”