 Skip to main content

Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Sami Niku to two-year, $1.45-million contract

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) tries to skate around Winnipeg Jets defenseman Sami Niku during the second period of an NHL hockey game on March 21, 2019, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/The Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Sami Niku to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.

The 24-year-old Finn played 17 games for the Jets last season and had five assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Niku played in 18 games for the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Niku made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2017-18 and has recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 48 career games.

Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies