St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) gets physical with Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the second period at Enterprise Center.Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak.

Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower body injury Jan. 7. The Blues lost in regulation at home for just the second time in their last 17 games.

Connor scored his team-leading 24th goal off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois 7:57 into the second period to put the Jets up 2-1. Schmidt made it 3-1 almost five minutes later when he scored with Tarasenko in the penalty box. Stastny added an empty-net goal with 3:35 remaining for his second goal of the game and 11th of the season.

Tarasenko buried a feed from Brayden Schenn on a power play for his 15th goal of the season 6:08 into the first period to put St. Louis up 1-0. It was Tarasenko’s first goal since scoring in the Winter Classic Jan. 1 at Minnesota and made him the fifth Blues player with at least 15 goals this season, joining Brandon Saad, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev.

Stastny intercepted a failed clearing attempt by Husso and backhanded the puck into the empty net for his 10th goal of the season with 5:37 remaining in the first period.