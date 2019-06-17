 Skip to main content

Hockey Winnipeg Jets trade Jacob Trouba to Rangers for Neal Pionk and 20th pick at 2019 draft

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Winnipeg Jets trade Jacob Trouba to Rangers for Neal Pionk and 20th pick at 2019 draft

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Trouba was drafted ninth over all by Winnipeg in 2012 and has played 408 career games, with 42 goals and 179 points.

The Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets have traded defenceman Jacob Trouba to the New York Rangers for defenceman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick at the upcoming NHL draft.

The teams announced the trade Monday.

Pionk went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by the Rangers in May, 2017, after two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old from Omaha, Neb., split the 2017-18 season between the Rangers and the American Hockey League before joining New York full time last season.

He produced six goals and 26 points in 73 games in 2018-19.

Trouba was drafted ninth over all by Winnipeg in 2012 and has played 408 career games, with 42 goals and 179 points.

The 25-year-old Trouba is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract.

Trouba gives the rebuilding Rangers a legitimate top-pairing defenceman to speed their move toward being playoff contenders again. The right-handed-shooting blue liner had eight goals and 42 assists for 50 points last season.

Winnipeg is facing a salary-cap crunch and would have had trouble fitting in Trouba. Pionk is also a restricted free agent but will cost less than the more established Trouba.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter