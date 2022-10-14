Oilers forward Zach Hyman, left, and Calgary Flames forward Sonny Milano battle for position during the third period of a preseason game at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2022.Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

You want bad blood? You want fists and fury? You want hostility? Forget about the Battle of Ontario. That’s like choosing ground chuck over Wagyu beef. What you really savour is the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers.

On Saturday night Alberta’s acrimonious rivals will meet in Edmonton for their first of three bouts in 2022-23. They will probably spend hours beforehand sewing brass knuckles into their gloves and sharpening their shivs.

Let’s just take a minute or two to review a few high points from their sordid past.

In 1980 in only the second game between them, they combined to receive 28 penalties in the first 20 minutes. They ended up with 41 overall, including six for roughing, five for fighting, 15 for misconduct, four for unsportsmanlike behaviour, four for leaving the bench, three for eye gouging and two for tossing pies. Oops, sorry. The last two were the Three Stooges.

There was that time in 1986 when Edmonton’s Marty McSorley and Calgary’s Doug Risebrough went toe to toe. When the brawl was over, Risebrough scooped up McSorley’s jersey, carried it into the penalty box and shredded it with his skates.

In 2003 in one meeting they fought six times and in another Craig MacTavish, the Oilers coach, ripped the tongue out of the mouth of the Flames mascot, Harvey the Hound.

In recent years Edmonton’s instigator, Zack Kassian, and the Flames’ antagonist, Matthew Tkachuk, became frequently embroiled, and in 2020 the teams’ goalies – Mike Smith and Cam Talbot – duked it out at centre ice in a one-sided Oilers victory. In that game Tkachuk fought Kailer Yamamoto, who weighs 153 pounds, and while doing so pulled his hair.

There was a relatively brief period where neither team was especially good and the conflict between them started to wane. Now both are excellent – easily the best two teams in the NHL’s Pacific Division – and that will help revive the rancour.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for four goals and seven points in the Oilers’ 5-3 season-opening victory over Vancouver on Wednesday. McDavid had a hat trick in that game, in which Edmonton spotted the Canucks’ three goals and then scored the next five.

On Thursday, Calgary came out of the starting blocks to beat Stanley Cup champion Colorado by the same score. Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar – the Flames’ biggest off-season acquisitions – combined for four assists.

McDavid has fairly well owned his provincial rivals – he has 29 goals against them in 39 games – but Kadri has exhibited an ability in the past to get under No. 97′s skin.

“He’s a hard guy to play against,” McDavid said Friday. “He is a veteran guy and he is playing great.”

Saturday’s game is the second half of Hockey Night In Canada’s national broadcast. There is an appetite to see both Alberta teams return to their greater past.

In the mid-1980s they were the two best teams in the Campbell Conference and in the belief of many the entire league. One of them reached the Stanley Cup final every year between 1983 and 1990 and they combined to win six Cups – five by Edmonton.

The Flames have had a narrow advantage during the regular season since they relocated to Calgary from Atlanta 42 years ago, but Edmonton has dominated in the playoffs. It is 23-12 against the Flames in the postseason, including a five-game victory in last year’s second round.

Then playing for the Avalanche, Kadri had his thumb broken by the Oilers’ Evander Kane, no novice when it comes to mischief, in the Western Conference final. Here is hoping that Kadri will want to exact some revenge on Saturday at Rogers Place.

“I would expect an intense game,” McDavid said. “I expect the crowd to be into it. The building will be exciting. It’s fun to play in these games. It is always fun to be a part of.”

Zach Hyman, the former Maple Leaf turned Oiler, drew comparisons to the Battle of Ontario between Toronto and Ottawa. The two meet at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“Both are Canadian teams,” Hyman said of Edmonton and Calgary. “They are very close in proximity as well. They are in the same division and their two fan bases go at it.”

There is little interest, though, in the Battle of Ontario outside of the province. That is not so with the Oilers and Flames.

“Every time it’s the Battle of Alberta on a Saturday night, everyone gets excited,” Hyman said.