Woman pleads guilty after Ontario Minor Hockey Association defrauded of $2.4-million

The Canadian Press
Police say a woman in Georgina, Ont., has pleaded guilty in a scheme that defrauded the Ontario Minor Hockey Association of $2.4-million.

York Regional Police say Jennifer Guertin, 47, pleaded guilty last month to one count each of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of trust, and unauthorized use of a computer with intent to commit an offence.

The force says Guertin was sentenced to 48 months behind bars and ordered to pay the association $100,000 in restitution.

Police say they began investigating reports of missing money at the OMHA in November 2018.

They say investigators found the accused had stolen roughly $2.4-million from the association while serving as its director of finance.

Police say Guertin was charged in June 2019.

