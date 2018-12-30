 Skip to main content

Sports Zach Boychuk leads Canada into Spengler Cup final with win over Nuremberg Ice Tigers

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Zach Boychuk leads Canada into Spengler Cup final with win over Nuremberg Ice Tigers

Davos, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Comments

Zach Boychuk scored twice in the first period and Canada went on to double up the Nuremberg Ice Tigers 4-2 on Sunday in semifinal action at the Spengler Cup.

Cory Emmerton also scored in the opening frame and Chris DiDomenico added a second-period goal for the defending champion Canadians, who advanced to Monday’s final.

Daniel Weiss scored in the second period for the Ice Tigers and Brandon Buck brought the game within two late in the third.

Story continues below advertisement

Zach Fucale was rarely challenged in the Canadian net, facing 17 total shots, including just three in the third period.

Niklas Treutle made 29 saves for the German team.

Canada had faced the Ice Tigers in its final preliminary-round game on Friday, beating them 6-2 to advance directly to Sunday’s semi. Nuremberg had to play a quarterfinal against Russian team Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Saturday to earn a rematch against the undefeated Canadians.

Canada has won the tournament 15 times, including the past three years, since first taking part in 1984. The Canadians will face the winner of Sunday’s second semifinal between host HC Davos and KalPa Kuopio of Finland for the title.

Canada beat HC Davos 2-1 in the tournament opener Wednesday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers