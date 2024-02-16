Open this photo in gallery: San Jose Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood makes a save against Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau during the first period in Calgary. The Sharks won 6-3 on Feb. 15, 2024.Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Filip Zadina busted out of an offensive drought with two goals and his first career four-point game on Thursday to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Luke Kunin, with two goals, and Justin Bailey, with a goal and two assists for his first career multi-point game, also had big nights for San Jose (15-33-5).

Mikael Granlund also scored, while MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko replied for Calgary (25-24-5), which has lost two consecutive games after winning its first three following the all-star break.

Rookie Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

The Flames have lost five of their last six at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After setting up the tying goal and go-ahead goal in the second period, Zadina put the game on ice with goals 37 seconds apart early in the third to make it a 5-2 game.

Zadina deflected Marco Sturm’s shot high into the air with it toppling over the head of an unsuspecting Wolf and landing in the net at 4:38.

Zadina’s next goal came on a shot from the left wing that got a piece of Rasmus Andersson’s stick on the way in. Zadina entered the game with just one goal and three total points over his previous 18 games.

San Jose trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes but surged in front with three straight goals to begin the second period, taking advantage of miscues by veteran Flames defencemen.

Noah Hanifin’s giveaway deep in his own end at 4:52 led to Zadina setting up Granlund, who fired a shot under the crossbar for his sixth goal.

Three minutes later, it was MacKenzie Weegar with the turnover as his errant pass up the middle of his own slot hit an unsuspecting Kadri in the back and was grabbed by Zadina, who got the puck to Bailey for his fourth goal.

The visitors went ahead by three at 12:30 on the power play on a goal credited to Kunin, which wasn’t initially called a goal. Upon video review at the next stoppage, however, Chris Tanev’s clearing attempt hit Wolf’s stick and rode up the goaltender’s arm, briefly crossing the line.

The goal on San Jose’s first man advantage came after Calgary failed to take advantage of having the game’s first four power plays in which it only mustered four shots on goal.

The Flames climbed back within one with 20 seconds remaining in the second. Backlund curled out of the corner and whipped a shot towards the front of the net that caromed in off Calen Addison, while he was trying to defend Andrew Mangiapane.

San Jose challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood and Calgary went on the power play, but was unable to take advantage.

Pelletier out

Flames left-winger Jakob Pelletier (shoulder) did not play and is considered day-to-day.

Up next

Sharks: Kick off a five-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Flames: Play host to the Detroit Red Wings in a matinee on Saturday.