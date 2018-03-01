Arvidsson powers Predators to come-from-behind win over Oilers

Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as the Nashville Predators came from behind to record a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Scott Hartnell and Austin Watson also scored for the Predators (40-14-9), who have won six games in a row.

Nashville's David Polie earned his 1,320th career win as a general manager, the most in NHL history.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (27-33-4), who have lost two straight.

McDavid showed some patience in front of the net, waiting for Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne to commit before scoring his 29th goal of the season to open the scoring 11 minutes into the first period.

Draisaitl beat Rinne with a long wrist shot on a power play to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead with 53 seconds left in the first.

Nashville finally got on the board with 3:32 to play in the second period when Nick Bonino made a nice touch pass to Hartnell in front, and he beat Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for his 12th of the year.

Arvidsson tied it 2-2 for the Predators when he converted on a Filip Forsberg pass on a two-on-one opportunity.

Arvidsson got his second of the game and 24th of the season with 5:08 remaining in the third period as he batted home the rebound from a Forsberg shot.

Nashville put the game away two minutes later as Watson had a wide-open net to deposit the puck into.

The Predators are in Vancouver to face the Canucks on Friday. The Oilers continue a five-game homestand on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

Notes: It was the last of three games between the two teams this season, with Nashville winning the previous two. Edmonton came into the game having lost 11 straight games to the Predators and shut out four times during that span Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson out of the lineup and will also miss Saturday's game to attend his father's funeral in Sweden. As a result, blueliner Ethan Bear made his NHL debut Also out for the Oilers was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (ribs). The Preds had no injuries to report Forward Pontus Aberg played his first game for the Oilers in Edmonton since being acquired in a trade deadline deal with Nashville.

23:41ET 01-03-18