 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Auston Matthews says he’s been dealing with concussion symptoms

Auston Matthews says he’s been dealing with concussion symptoms

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews prepares to take a face-off against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Dec. 2, 2017.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews says he has been dealing with concussion symptoms after colliding with a teammate in a game earlier this month.

Matthews confirmed the nature of his latest injury to reporters Friday after participating in his first practice in two weeks.

He has missed six games since a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, when he took an accidental hit to the head from Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly late in the contest.

Story continues below advertisement

He also missed four games in November with what the team called an "upper-body injury."

Toronto has gone 2-4 in their latest stint without Matthews, and 6-4 over the two absences.

The Leafs play the second game of a five-game road trip Saturday against the New York Rangers. Matthews said he feels good, but the team has not indicated whether he will make is return at Madison Square Garden.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.