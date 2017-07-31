John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets is getting a one-year contract extension following a season in which he was the NHL’s Coach of the Year.

General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the move Monday. Financial terms were not released.

Tortorella was entering the last year of a five-year, $10-million deal he signed with Vancouver in 2013.

Since joining Columbus on Oct. 21, 2015, Tortorella has led the Blue Jackets to an 84-57-16 record and .586 winning percentage.

Columbus had a 50-24-8 record and 108 points last year, the NHL’s fourth-best record. This was a 32-point turnaround from 2015-16.

