Brandon Sutter scores overtime winner, Canucks beat Wild 3-2

Brandon Sutter scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Loui Eriksson and Thomas Vanek also scored to rally the Canucks who played without Daniel Sedin. The team's third-leading goal scorer with 10 was a late scratch with back spasms.

Vancouver trailed late in the third period before rallying to win its second straight after going 1-7-2 in its previous 10.

Jason Zucker and Daniel Winnik scored for Minnesota, which fell to 5-0-2 in its last seven homes games.

Sutter, making his return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury, took a pass from Alexander Edler just inside the Wild blue line, cut to the inside against Jonas Brodin and beat Devan Dubnyk on the stick side.

Tied at 1 in the third period, Winnik scored on a one-timer from the left circle with 7:46 to play to put the Wild ahead.

Vanek then redirected a slap shot from Sam Gagner between Dubnyk's pads to tie it with 3:12 left in regulation.

Both teams played its last game before five days off.

While Vancouver is likely in sell mode as the trade deadline approaches late next month, Minnesota holds the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with five teams within four points.

After Saturday's 4-1 home win over Winnipeg, Wild players stressed the importance of a strong showing Sunday to head into the break on a positive note. In its last four games, Minnesota earned six of a possible eight points.

Things looked good early as Zucker converted a touch pass from Mikko Koivu for a power-play goal five minutes into the game, but with a setup by Edler, Eriksson ended an 18-game goal drought with a one-timer from the slot late in the opening period to it.

NOTES: The singing of the Canadian National Anthem was drowned out by fans cheering in the concourse watching the Minnesota Vikings score on the game's final play to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFL playoffs. ... Wild RW Nino Niederreiter missed his fourth game with a lower body injury. The team hopes he can return by next weekend. ... This is the fifth of seven straight games the Canucks will play away from Rogers Arena.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Wild: Host NHL-leading Tampa Bay on Saturday.