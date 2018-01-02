Maple Leafs honour Johnny Bower prior to loss against Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off 2018 by saying goodbye to a legend and then followed with a respectable albeit losing effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning at the Air Canada Centre, the Leafs brought most of Johnny Bower's family on the ice for a pre-game moment of silence for the Hall-of-Fame goaltender. Bower, an ACC fixture who became the most beloved Leaf in team history in the years after his playing career ended, died of pneumonia at the age of 93 on Dec. 26.

The moment of silence was a prelude to a celebration of Bower's life and career, which saw him and the Leafs win four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, on Wednesday afternoon at the ACC. Leafs radio play-by-play man Joe Bowen will serve as master of ceremonies at the event, which begins at 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Bower's grandson, Johnny Bower III, and Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will pay tribute to Bower from the podium. Also expected to offer their memories of Bower's 11 seasons with the Leafs are a list of his former teammates, including Dave Keon, Frank Mahovlich and Ron Ellis.

Even the current edition of the Maple Leafs, none of whom were even born when Bower retired in 1969 at the age of 45, were touched by his passing. Forward Mitch Marner, 20, who put in the best effort against the Lightning among the Leafs skaters, said Bower was a familiar presence in the dressing room who always had a kind word for everyone.

"It's a big piece of Toronto we just lost," Marner said. "It's unfortunate, it's terrible, my condolences to his family. Everyone knew what he brought to the NHL. He's going to be missed for sure."

Despite the fact the Leafs and the Lightning are both in the Atlantic Division, it was the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Lightning lead both the division and the NHL, while the Leafs are trying to push their way into the same company.

They will get that chance in the second half of the schedule, as that is when all four of their games against the Lightning were scheduled.

"We're playing the best team in the league right now and if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best," Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said before the game. "I like playing the good teams. I like to think we're a good team."

However, despite a decent effort the Leafs were undone by a few defensive mistakes, a problem of late, and lost their second consecutive game.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I think we learned a lot by playing against them," Babcock said afterward. "We've still got to do more things right, be more patient, shorter shifts at times, all the little things."

After a relatively cautious opening 30 minutes or so, the game opened up in the second half of the second period and so did the Lightning scorers. While Leafs centre Nazem Kadri and his linemates kept Tampa superstar Steven Stamkos and his powerhouse line off the score sheet, the depth of the Lightning shone through as the goals came from their third and fourth lines.

When Leafs defencemen Roman Polak and Andreas Borgman failed to get behind the Leafs net in the chase for the puck, goaltender Frederik Andersen went after it. He was stripped of the puck by Lightning fourth-liner Chris Kunitz, who threw it in front for an easy goal by Cedric Paquette at the 12-minute mark.

Alex Killorn scored the second goal five minutes later, although it took some time to recognize it. His shot got behind Andersen but the puck quickly came out of the net and play continued. But when a whistle finally stopped the action, the video judges reviewed the play and awarded Killorn a goal.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the Lightning for his second consecutive shutout and sixth of the season, which leads the NHL.