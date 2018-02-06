Byfuglien’s goal, assist help Jets edge Coyotes 4-3

Dustin Byfuglien scored and added an assist as Winnipeg edged the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday to become the second NHL team to reach 20 home wins this season.

Dmitry Kulikov had the eventual winner in the second period for the Jets (32-13-9), who have secured points in 10-straight games at Bell MTS Place, going 9-0-1 over that span and improving to 20-3-2 at home this season.

Jack Roslovic and Nic Petan also scored for Winnipeg, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves to capture his 28th win of the season (28-6-8), moving him into a tie with Washington's Braden Holtby for the second-most in the NHL this season.

Kevin Connauton, Christian Dvorak and Derek Stepan replied for the Coyotes, who have now lost four straight, falling to a league-worst 12-32-9. Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots for Arizona.

Both teams scored on their first shot of the game, with Roslovic scoring his third of the season for the Jets, while Kevin Connauton scored hid third for Arizona to make the score 1-1 just 4:25 into the game.

Byfuglien's goal put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 midway through the opening frame, batting a rebound out of mid-air and past Raanta.

Petan's first goal of the season gave the Jets a 3-1 lead late in the first, re-directing a Ben Chiarot point shot along the ice. Petan and linemate Brendan Lemieux were called up from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose on Monday as the Jets placed centre Adam Lowry on injured reserve.

The Coyotes got back to within a goal, taking advantage of a power play late in the first period. Dvorak grabbed the rebound off his own blocked shot and slid it under Hellebuyck just six seconds after Jets captain Blake Wheeler went off for holding.

Kulikov gave the Jets a 4-2 lead early in the second period. Kulikov's third of the season capped a three-on-two rush as he buried a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Stepan's 10th of the season brought Arizona back to within a goal, deflecting an Alex Goligoski point shot less than a minute into the third to make it a 4-3 game.

The Jets are four games into their season-long 10-game home stand, with the St. Louis Blues in town on Friday for a critical Central Division matchup. The Coyotes wrap their three-game road trip in Minnesota against the Wild on Saturday.