Canada downs HC Davos 4-1, advances to Spengler Cup semifinal

Team Canada's Marc-Antoine Pouliot fights for the puck with HC Davos' Dario Simion at the 91st Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 28, 2017.

Gian Ehrenzeller/AP

DAVOS, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Andrew Ebbett scored twice as Canada beat host club HC Davos 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Spengler Cup on Thursday.

Zach Boychuk and PA Parenteau also scored for Canada as the two-time defending champions finished first in their group with a full six points at the pre-Olympic tournament.

Kevin Poulin was solid in goal with 37 saves, allowing only Sam Lofquist's first-period power-play goal.

Gilles Senn stopped 38 shots for Davos (1-1, three points), which must now play a quarter-final game against Finnish side HPK Hameenlinna on Friday.

Canada will next face the winner of a quarter-final between Mountfield HK and Dinamo Riga.

Hockey Canada is using the tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in January.

