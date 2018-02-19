 Skip to main content

Canadiens sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to two-year contract extension

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens signed left winger Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year, one-way contract reportedly worth US$950,000 per season, the NHL club announced Monday.

Deslauriers, 26, is currently earning $775,000 per season on a two-year deal signed before the 2016-17 campaign.

The physical winger from St. Anicet, Que., was acquired Oct. 4 from the Buffalo Sabres for defenceman Zach Redmond. He has a career-high seven goals in 36 games with Montreal.

In 247 career games he has 19 goals and 21 assists.

Deslauriers was drafted 84th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009.

The Canadiens also assigned forward Nikita Scherbak to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. The move made room on the roster for centre Phillip Danault, who has been out since Jan. 13 with a concussion.

