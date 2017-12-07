Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Vancouver forward Bo Horvat will miss up to six weeks with a right foot fracture, the Canucks said Thursday.
The team said a more concrete timeline for Horvat's recovery will be available after he sees a specialist.
Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver's 3-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday when he appeared to jam his foot into the boards after being checked.
The 22-year-old Horvat is in his fourth season with the Canucks.
He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season and is coming off a 20-goal, 32-assist campaign in 2016-17.
