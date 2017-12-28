 Skip to main content

Celebration of life honouring Maple Leafs legend Johnny Bower to be held Jan. 3

Former NHL goalie Johnny Bower stands by his star at the tenth annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, on June 9, 2007.

PETER JONES/REUTERS

The Canadian Press
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that the club will host a celebration of life honouring legend Johnny Bower.

The event, which will include past and present Maple Leaf players and guests from the NHL, will be open to the public and will take place at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 3.

Bower, a Hall of Fame goaltender who remained a beloved face of the Leafs long after his retirement form the NHL, died Tuesday at age 93 after a short battle with pneumonia.

A private funeral for Bower has also been planned and will be held in Oakville, Ont.

Bower spent 11 seasons with the Maple Leafs and led them to four Stanley Cup titles, including their last one in 1967.

Brendan Shanahan pays tribute to hockey legend Johnny Bower (The Canadian Press)
