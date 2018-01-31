 Skip to main content

Centre Mike Fisher coming out of retirement to rejoin Predators

In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher reaches for the puck against Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL game in Detroit.

Paul Sancya/AP

Teresa M. Walker
NASHVILLE
The Associated Press

Centre Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Nashville Predators for his 18th NHL season as they try to win the Stanley Cup.

The Predators announced Fisher's return Wednesday.

General manager David Poile says Fisher has some unfinished business and wants to help the Predators win two more games than they did last year when they lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games to Pittsburgh .

The Predators will sign Fisher officially before the Feb. 26 trade deadline for the stretch run.

Nashville wanted Fisher back last summer. But Fisher, 37, announced his retirement Aug. 3. Fisher had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title. He's also husband to country star Carrie Underwood, and they have a son together.

