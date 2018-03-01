Community celebrates as Indigenous hockey player Ethan Bear called up by Oilers

When he was six years old, Ethan Bear attended a hockey camp put on by Fred Sasakamoose, the first Indigenous player in the NHL.

As part of the festivities, each child was called up onto a stage during a mock draft. When it was his turn, Ethan was presented with a Chicago jersey by Sasakamoose, who joined the Blackhawks near the end of the 1954 season.

Raised on the Ochapowace Cree Nation in eastern Saskatchewan, Bear is 20 now, and likely to make his NHL debut within the next few days. He was called up on Tuesday from Edmonton's farm team in Bakersfield, Calif., and placed on the Oilers' active roster.

Among the league's roughly 700 forwards, goalies and defencemen, he is one of only six of native descent.

"Our Nation is gleaming with joy and great pride," Ochapowace Chief Margaret Bear, who is not related to him, said Wednesday. "Our young people feel hope right now. They feel their dreams can become a reality because Ethan is living his.

"It is a wonderful day."

The chief planned to travel to Edmonton on Thursday and join Ethan Bear's parents, brother and two sisters in the stands at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

A group of 25 students from the Opawikoscikan School in central Saskawatchewan will be in attendance as well.

The 5th- through 12th-graders travelled nearly 11 hours by bus from Pelican Narrows to Edmonton on Wednesday. Their long-planned trip, a reward for attendance and good behaviour, took on special meaning when they learned that Ethan Bear, a fellow First Nations kid, could be playing his first NHL game. The Oilers are at home Thursday night against P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators, and host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

"When our kids found out that Ethan had been recalled, their spirits soared," Susan Custer, the Opawikoscikan school principal said. The First Nations school is 390 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

On Wednesday night, students were making posters for Ethan at their hotel in Edmonton.

Bear was drafted by the Oilers in the fifth round in 2015, and in 2016-17 led the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Western Hockey League championship. He was also chosen the league's top defenceman, and had 16 points in 34 games for the Bakersfield Condors this season.

He spent Tuesday driving from Bakersfield to San Jose, where the Oilers played the Sharks. Then he flew back to Edmonton with the team on Wednesday and was to join Connor McDavid and company during Thursday's pregame skate.

Sasakamoose, a residential school survivor and trailblazer for Indigenous hockey players, said he hoped to be on hand in Edmonton on Thursday as well. The 84-year-old who played against Gordie Howe and faced off with Maurice Richard in a brief career, lives on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation near Prince Albert.

"This is going to be a very special moment," Sasakamoose said.

Bear's family drove 28 hours one way from the Ochapowace Nation to Tucson, Ariz., last week to watch him play one game for Bakersfield. They then drove nine hours from Tucson to Bakersfield and took in two more games before making the long drive back to Saskatchewan.

His family had been home for less than a day when Ethan was called up by the Oilers. That set them off making furious travel plans again.

"I am very proud," Ethan's mother, Geraldine, said. "When I heard, I wanted to yell and scream. It is very overwhelming.

"All we have ever wanted for him is to be healthy and to achieve his dreams. That is what every parent wants for their kids. And for Ethan, it is about to happen."

Ethan learned to skate at the age of three on the reserve in a rink named after his mother's father, Fred Bear. When that arena burned down, a multiplex was built and was named after his late paternal grandfather, Denton George, a former Ochapowace chief.

As a child, Ethan was coached by his father, Lloyd, and looked up to his hockey-playing brother, Everett. At 15, he moved away to attend the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C., and was selected by Seattle in the second round of the Western Hockey League bantam draft the following year. He spent four full seasons in the WHL, scoring 135 points over his last 136 regular-season games.

"He was just a little whippersnapper of about five when he would come to my games," Everett, who played Junior A hockey, says. "It is hard to explain how happy I am for him. I am getting calls right now from people I haven't heard from in 10 years."

Everett played golf with Ethan one day last week, and was in Las Vegas, bound for Saskatchewan, when he learned his brother had gotten the call from the Oilers. Everett has since extended his holidays.

Family and loved ones are gathering in Edmonton hoping to see his debut. Margaret Bear will be there, too. The Ochapowace chief travelled all the way to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sleeping on the floor in an airport overnight one night, just to see him get chosen at the 2015 NHL draft.

"I wouldn't miss it," she says. "He shares his success with our young people. I get shivers when I think about it."