Connor Carrick caps third-period comeback, Toronto Maple Leafs beat Ottawa Senators 4-3

Connor Carrick scored the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs erased a two-goal deficit in the third period Saturday to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-3.

Carrick took a wrist shot from the point that went over the shoulder of Craig Anderson and in at 8:58 of the third period. The Ottawa netminder didn't appear to be screened on the shot.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Leafs (26-17-5), who also got third-period goals from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Zach Hyman scored in the first, Jake Gardiner had three assists while Frederik Andersen made 15 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman and Tom Pyatt scored to make it 3-1 Senators (15-20-9) through 40 minutes. Anderson made 29 saves.

The Leafs scored twice less than two minutes apart in the third to tie the game 3-3. Matthews scored at 2:53 as he batted the puck into an open net after a shot deflected off defenceman Cody Ceci in front of Anderson and sat in the crease.

Marner then scored at 4:21 on the power play as he cut to the front of the net around Johnny Oduya and then used a toe-drag to get around Anderson and score.

The Senators scored at even strength, shorthanded and on the power play in the second period to take a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Karlsson tied the game 1-1 at 3:08 with Matthews in the penalty box for high sticking. A rebound off a Mark Stone shot went directly to Karlsson in the left face-off circle and he beat Andersen with a quick shot.

The Senators then took their first lead of the game when Hoffman beat Andersen short side from the right face-off circle at 7:12.

Late in the period Ryan Dzingel took exception to a late hit Leafs defenceman Andreas Borgman delivered on Zack Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dzingel jumped Borgman and received four minutes for roughing while Borgman got two minutes for interference.

On the ensuing Leafs power play Smith setup Pyatt, who out worked Tyler Bozak in going to the net and beat Andresen with a shot to the top corner at 18:05 for a 3-1 lead.

Toronto had opened the scoring and led 1-0 after the first period. Hyman found a loose puck off a rebound and had an empty net to shoot at as Anderson was down and out of position after making the initial stop. The goal came at 7:26.