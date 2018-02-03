Connor Hellebuyck makes 25 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Colorado Avalanche 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday.

Patrik Laine scored his team-leading 24th goal, rookie Jack Roslovic was credited with his second and Nikolaj Ehlers put his 20th into an empty net for the Jets (31-13-9).

Blake Wheeler added a pair of assists as Winnipeg extended its point streak to seven games (5-0-2). It was the third game of a season-high, 10-game homestand (2-0-1).

Semyon Varlamov was back in net for Colorado. He missed 10 games in total with an injury and backing up Jonathan Bernier in the Avalanche's overtime win in Edmonton on Thursday.

The veteran netminder stopped 29 shots as the Avalanche (28-19-4) wrapped up a season-long, six-game road trip with the loss (2-3-1).

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and kept that edge until a Wheeler shot bounced off Roslovic and went up and over Varlamov into the net at 5:17 of the third.

With forward Mikko Rantanen in the penalty box for tripping, Laine scored 2:27 into the opening period on a play that's become familiar to Winnipeg fans. Wheeler threaded a pass through defenders across the front of the net to Laine on the left and he quickly fired in his 13th power-play marker past Varlamov on his blocker side.

Rantanen later rang a shot off the post as the Avalanche had a 10-6 advantage in shots after the first. Winnipeg lost veteran forward Matt Hendricks to an upper-body injury early in the first.

The scoreless second period featured good chances, and bad luck, by both teams.

The Jets had three shots hit the post, while the Avalanche had a 2-on-0 while shorthanded when Matt Nieto and Gabriel Bourque went in alone on Hellebuyck, but Bourque's high shot missed the net. Winnipeg led 19-4 in shots.

The Avalanche had a power play with 4:43 left in the third when Jets centre Bryan Little was called for hooking, but Hellebuyck made a couple of stops from close in and Ehlers scored into the empty net with 18 seconds left to preserve the win.

Winnipeg hosts Arizona on Tuesday. Colorado goes home to take on San Jose the same day.