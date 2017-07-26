Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he’s disappointed that the NHL won’t be sending players to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year.

He told reporters at a charity event this morning that Team Canada will not have the same prestige at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, thanks to the lack of NHL players.

McDavid’s comments come a day after Hockey Canada announced it was looking for non-NHL talent for Canada’s 2017-2018 roster.

Sean Burke, the team’s GM, said yesterday that the bulk of Canada’s Olympic team will come from players based in Europe.

The NHL’s reasons not to participate in the upcoming Games include disagreements over costs as well as problems accommodating the Games during its regular season.

The NHL had allowed players its to attend every Games since the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Report Typo/Error