Czech Republic advances to semi-final at world junior hockey championships

The Czech Republic bench waits to greet Martin Necas after he scored the game-winning shootout against Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championships on Jan. 2, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y..

Nicholas T. LoVerde/Getty Images

BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Kristian Reichel and Martin Necas scored shootout goals and the Czech Republic defeated Finland 4-3 in a world junior quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Filip Zadina scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 2:26 remaining in the third period. Reichel scored the other goal. Josef Korenar made 51 saves.

Aapeli Rasanen, Olli Juolevi and Kristian Vesalainen had goals for Finland. Vesalainen also had the only Finnish goal in the shootout. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

The Czechs will play the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal between Canada and Switzerland.

The defending champion United States plays Russia in a quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

In the opener of a three-game relegation series, Andreas Grundtvig scored with 15 seconds left in the third period to lead Denmark to a 5-4 comeback victory over Belarus.

