Ben Bishop blanks Edmonton Oilers after Lehtonen pulled, Dallas Stars win 6-3

Ben Bishop shut out Edmonton over the last 39 minutes after Kari Lehtonen was pulled, and the Dallas Stars beat the Oilers 6-3 on Saturday.

Bishop made 17 saves after replacing Lehtonen early in the second period with Edmonton leading 3-2.

Devin Shore tied the game at 3 with his first goal this season, and Radek Faksa scored with 1:26 left in the second to put Dallas ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza added third-period goals. Bishop assisted on Spezza's power-play goal.

Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov scored to give Dallas a 2-0 lead, but Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid scored to tie the game at 2 entering the second period.

Caggiula scored his second goal of the game less than one minute into the second.

Cam Talbot made 15 saves for the Oilers.

The Stars didn't have a shot on goal until Roussel scored at 6:36. Two minutes later, Radulov took a pass from Roussel high in the right faceoff circle and sent a slap shot into the lower right corner of the net.

Edmonton tied the game at 2 on a short-handed goal by Caggiula and a power-play score by McDavid 52 seconds apart.

The Oilers took the lead when Caggiula put in the rebound of a shot by Darnell Nurse. Bishop then replaced Lehtonen, who made 10 saves in 13 shots.

Story continues below advertisement