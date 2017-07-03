The Dallas Stars landed one of the top names in this year’s free-agent class Monday by signing forward Alexander Radulov to a $31.25-million, five-year contract.

He had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 regular season games with the Montreal Canadiens last season.

“Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top six as deep and talented as any group in this league.”

Over four NHL seasons, Radulov has 156 points (65-91) in 230 regular season games with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators.

