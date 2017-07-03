Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov laughs as he talks with reporters in Brossard, Que., Monday, April 24, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov laughs as he talks with reporters in Brossard, Que., Monday, April 24, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Dallas Stars sign free agent forward Alexander Radulov to five-year contract Add to ...

DALLAS — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Dallas Stars landed one of the top names in this year’s free-agent class Monday by signing forward Alexander Radulov to a $31.25-million, five-year contract.

He had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 regular season games with the Montreal Canadiens last season.

“Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top six as deep and talented as any group in this league.”

Over four NHL seasons, Radulov has 156 points (65-91) in 230 regular season games with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New Flames goalie Mike Smith eager to get back to playoffs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular