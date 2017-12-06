Derek Dorsett ‘at peace’ with decision to end hockey career due to spine injury

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett says he is "at peace" with his decision to end his NHL career after issues with a spinal injury persisted following surgery.

Dorsett said at a press conference today that to continue playing wouldn't be fair to his wife or children after doctors told him that doing so would expose him to "long-term, significant health risks."

The 30-year-old from Kindersley, Sask., underwent spinal surgery a year ago and was cleared to play in the 2016-17 season, but he recently began experiencing back and neck stiffness.

Dorsett was shut down after 14 games when the numbness he often felt after taking or receiving a hit became progressively worse.

Known for his tough playing style, Dorsett had 1,324 penalty minutes along with 51 goals, 76 assists in 515 NHL games.