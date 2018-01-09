 Skip to main content

Dougie Hamilton scores overtime winner, lifts Flames past Wild 3-2

Calgary Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton is congratulated on his winning goal in overtime, in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 9, 2018.

Jim Mone/AP

Mike Cook
ST. PAUL, Minn.
The Associated Press
Dougie Hamilton scored 2:39 into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames over the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan each had a goal and assist and Johnny Gaudreau added three assists for the Flames, who began a four-game trip with a season-high fourth straight win. Mike Smith made 33 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota, which lost for just the third time in its last 14 home games – two of which were in overtime.

After Smith stopped Ryan Suter on a breakaway, Gaudreau outraced Jason Zucker to the puck going the other way. Gaudreau waited and fed Hamilton for a one-timer.

It's the second straight game-winning goal for Hamilton. He scored with 16 seconds left Saturday as Calgary beat Anaheim 3-2.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Granlund got the Wild within one by beating Smith high on the glove side 7:16 into the final period. He has five goals in his past seven games.

A slap shot by Spurgeon from the right circle clanked off the far post and into the Flames' net six minutes later, further igniting a crowd that booed Minnesota off the ice after the second period.

Monahan gave Calgary a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of the middle frame as he redirected a pass from Ferland past a sprawling Alex Stalock. With his 20th goal of the season, Monahan becomes the ninth player in Flames history to reach that mark in five consecutive seasons.

Ferland finished off a 3-on-2 with Monahan and Gaudreau six minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal in three games and 18th of the season, second-best on the team.

The first-line trio has scored 51 of Calgary's 116 goals this season.

NOTES: Both teams are beginning a four-games-in-six-nights stretch before their bye week. ... Wild LW Nino Niederreiter missed the game with a lower-body injury. The team said he's expected to be out until after the bye. ... Ferland has a career-high 26 points, one more than last season. His 18 goals are a career best. ... Minnesota, which entered the game with the league's best home penalty kill at 92.3 per cent, was 4 for 4.

UP NEXT

Flames: Thursday night at Tampa Bay.

Wild: Wednesday night at Chicago.

