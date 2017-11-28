Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli says there’s ‘no easy answer’ to early woes

Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli says "there's no easy answer" to solve the team's problems this season.
Chiarelli acknowledges that scoring, defending, goaltending and special teams have all been subpar at some point.
He calls the 2017-18 campaign so far "death by a thousand cuts."
The GM says he has to look at "a lot of different things" to turn things around, including the roster, coaching staff and management.
The Oilers went into the season with high expectations after making the playoffs last spring for the first time in a decade.
But they've stumbled out of the gate this season and sit 29th in the 31-team league with a 9-13-2 record.
