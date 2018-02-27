 Skip to main content

Erik Karlsson has a goal, assist for Senators in loss to Capitals

Ian Quillen
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which leapfrogged Philadelphia to regain first place in the Metropolitan Division by one point. The Capitals are 3-0 this season against struggling Ottawa.

Matt Niskanen assisted on both of Kuznetsov's goals, each coming less than a minute after the end of a successful Capitals penalty kill.

Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves for Washington in his 18th start of the season.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist a day after Ottawa held onto the All-Star defenceman at the NHL trade deadline. Mike Hoffman added his 18th goal on a second-period power play for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight. They have dropped 22 of their last 25 on the road.

Ottawa was 1 for 7 with the man advantage and failed to score in 2:20 total of 5-on-3 play. Hoffman's goal came seconds after the first 5-on-3 stretch ended.

Kuznetsov has three goals and three assists over his last three games.

He put Washington up 1-0 late in the first period on a breakout only 12 seconds after the Capitals completed their first penalty kill, easily one-timing T.J. Oshie's cross-ice feed past goaltender Mike Condon.

Kuznetsov struck again moments before the second period expired, making it 3-1 when he beat Condon on a slick wraparound 40 seconds after another failed Senators power play ended.

Karlsson snuck in a shot from a tight angle behind Grubauer early in the third to cut Ottawa's deficit to one. But the Senators couldn't tie it despite going on two more power plays in the final stages.

