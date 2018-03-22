 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former NHL forward, coach Eddie Olczyk says he is cancer-free

Former NHL forward, coach Eddie Olczyk says he is cancer-free

Eddie Olczyk speaks with the media at a press conference in Pittsburgh, Penn., on June 11, 2003.

JASON COHN/REUTERS

CHICAGO
The Associated Press

Former NHL forward and coach Eddie Olczyk says he is cancer-free after months of treatment.

The 51-year-old Olczyk made the announcement during the first intermission of Thursday night's Canucks-Blackhawks game. Olczyk is a colour analyst for TV broadcasts for the Blackhawks and NBC Sports.

Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer and had surgery. He says he was told on March 14 that his scans were clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Olczyk was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1984 draft. He played for six teams during his 16 seasons in the NHL, helping the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. He finished with 342 goals and 452 assists in 1,031 games.

The Chicago native also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2003-04 season and part of the 2005-06 season.

The NHL plans to give the final decision on goalie interference video reviews to its situation room. Commissioner Gary Bettman says the coach’s challenge should only be used for “glaring” errors. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.