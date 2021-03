Father of the Great One, Walter Gretzky, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, the ultimate Canadian hockey dad who taught and nurtured the Great One, has died. He was 82. The father of Wayne Gretzky became a name himself, a constant in Wayne’s world. As Wayne’s star ascended, Walter remained a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent in a country filled with them.

The 5th annual Minor Olympics Hockey Tournament in Hespeler, Ont. Brantford's Wayne Gretzky is congratulated by his father Walter Gretzky, in the dressing room in 1971. Dennis Robinson/The Globe and Mail