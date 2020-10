As COVID-19 spread across the globe in the later months of 2019, shutting down social spaces for people in all areas of life, Saskatoon’s senior hockey leagues faced the same challenge. Their players occupy a demographic that’s highly susceptible to the virus. It took team work and strong communication, like when they first created their leagues, to get this group of men back on the ice.

Rick Kopeck, who worked to build the current protocol on COVID-19 safety for the men's 60+ hockey league, sits for a portrait in the entrance of Schroh Arena in Saskatoon, on Oct. 15, 2020.

Richard Hofferd cleans the men's dressing room with an electrostatic disinfectant, at Schroh Arena in Saskatoon.

Dale Babuik (left) ties his skates beside a HEPA filter, which traps air pollutants inside the men's 60+ dressing room at Schroh Arena.

Players enter Schroh Arena during the 50+ mens evening game in Saskatoon, on Oct. 6, 2020.

Players in the men's 50+ league play a game under new COVID-19 restrictions that limit rink time and the ability to socialize after games, at Schroh Arena in Saskatoon, on Oct. 6, 2020.