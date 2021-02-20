In photos: Lakeside rink in Lake Tahoe hosts Avalanche and Golden Knights

The NHL brought its outdoor spectacle, this time without seating for fans, to the picturesque location in Nevada. After one period of play in the bright sunshine, the game was postponed until colder conditions could return

Open this photo in gallery: Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche players stand for the national anthem prior to the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Feb. 20, 2021 in Stateline, Nev. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: The game puck is delivered to referee Wes McCauley prior to the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: NHL action lakeside as the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights play in the first period of their outdoor game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Matt Calvert of the Colorado Avalanche carries the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period. Christian Petersen/Getty Images 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A fan of the Vegas Golden Knights watches from a kayak in the first period. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Camera operators work the game in the first period at Lake Tahoe. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: The view of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains during the NHL Outdoors game on Feb. 20. Christian Petersen/Getty Images 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Tyson Jost of the Colorado Avalanche attempts to take the puck past Zach Whitecloud of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period. Christian Petersen/Getty Images 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A general view of the rink. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Photographs of fans are placed in the snow at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe hockey game. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters 11 of 12