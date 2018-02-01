Golden Knights set expansion team record with overtime win over Jets

David Perron scored 3:57 into overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday.

Vegas's 34 wins are the most in the debut season of an NHL expansion team.

The Jets had the puck rolling in the crease three times in overtime, but it didn't get over the line. Perron then fired a high shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck to win the game.

Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor had tied the game with a high shot to Marc-Andre Fleury's glove side with 2:36 left in the third period. Joel Armia also had a goal and one assist for Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets (30-13-9), who were trying to set a franchise-record eighth straight home win.

Fleury stopped 24 shots for Vegas (34-12-4). It was his 389th win, putting him into a tie for 13th among NHL goaltenders.

Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal and Erik Haula scored a controversial goal on the power play for Vegas.

Haula scored his 2-1 go-ahead goal with 1:30 left in the second period.

Golden Knights forward James Neal was in front of Winnipeg's net and broke his stick with a swing to goalie Hellebuyck's mask. The puck was under the netminder and Haula reached in his stick from the other side of the crease and knocked it in.

The Bell MTS Place crowd started screaming and Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice challenged for goaltender interference, but a review upheld the goal. The NHL situation room released an explanation stating no infraction had occurred.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period, thanks to a gaffe by Fleury.

The veteran goalie went behind the net to get the puck, but Jets forward Matt Hendricks stole it and passed it out to Armia, who was in front of the empty net to score his 10th of the season.

Winnipeg got its second power play of the game midway through the second, but the visitors' pressuring penalty kill that led to Smith's tying goal.

Smith stole the puck from Jets captain Blake Wheeler inside Winnipeg's blue line and beat Hellebuyck with a high shot on the breakaway at 12:10.

Haula's goal at 18:30 of the second period came during the visitors' first power play of the game.

The goal extended Haula's point streak to seven games, with four goals and five assists. Perron also had an assist, which gave him a seven-game point roll with four goals and six helpers.

Connor scored his 17th goal with 2:36 on a pass from the boards by Armia.

Vegas outshot the Jets 27-25 going into overtime.

The Jets continue their 10-game homestand with the third game Saturday against Colorado. The Golden Knights play their third game of a six-game road trip Friday in Minnesota.